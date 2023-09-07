© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

Warren Township planning to build another new fire station to meet modern needs

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 7, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT
Warren Township Fire Department took delivery of this new firetruck in July. The department recently moved into a new station at Peach and Grant roads, and next plans to build a new station next to its existing station on Quince Road.
Warren Township Fire Department took delivery of this new firetruck in July. The department recently moved into a new station at Peach and Grant roads, and next plans to build a new station next to its existing station on Quince Road.

The township, which covers part of western St. Joseph County, hopes to break ground this fall on a new station next door to its existing station on Quince Road. The project seeks approval from the St. Joseph County Board of Zoning Appeals at its next meeting Sept. 13.

The department recently vacated its Crumstown Highway station for a newly built station at Grant and Peach roads.

Both older stations were designed for volunteer firefighters, but like many departments these days, Warren has only paid firefighters. That means they lack living and sleeping space, and heating and cooling systems for year-round living.

Also, today’s firetrucks need taller doors.

Antonucci expects the new Quince Road station to take about a year to build and cost about $5 million. Once ground is broken, hopefully this fall, it’s expected to take about a year to finish.

The township plans to then convert the existing Quince Road station into a community center.

"We're starting to see a little bit of growth in this area and with the battery plant coming right next door to us, those kinds of things contribute to trying to plan ahead a little bit," Antonucci said.

WVPE News volunteer firefightersWarren Township Fire DepartmentFire Station
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
