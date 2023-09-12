© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

South Bend officials pleased with Fusion Fest while planning some fixes for next year

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 12, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT
Dancers from the group Tonantzin Nueva Generacion perform a Mexican folkloric dance on the South America stage at Fusion Fest in South Bend's Howard Park Saturday.
1 of 2  — Fusion Fest dancing pic.jpg
Dancers from the group Tonantzin Nueva Generacion perform a Mexican folkloric dance on the South America stage at Fusion Fest in South Bend's Howard Park Saturday.
Provided/City of South Bend
An aerial view of Fusion Fest in South Bend's Howard Park Sept. 9-10, 2023.
2 of 2  — Fusion Fest aerial pic.jpg
An aerial view of Fusion Fest in South Bend's Howard Park Sept. 9-10, 2023.
Provided/City of South Bend

South Bend Mayor James Mueller says last weekend’s Fusion Fest at Howard Park was a big success, and the event will be back next year.

Mueller said the city learned some things. Having more than one ice cream vendor and more cold drink stations would have shortened some lines for those items, which were popular with all the sun and warmth.

But Mueller said about 30,000 people came through the gates, and many people remarked how safe and welcomed they felt.

“Any way you do the math there, whether you think they’re all from South Bend, that’s about a third,” Mueller said. “Or if you think it’s of our county, that’s over 10 percent of our county. That’s a wonderful turnout and the diversity that we saw, this was the entire community coming together and enjoying time together.”

While there wasn’t the level of fighting and disorder toward the end of Saturday night -- the kind of troubles that led the city to end the festival’s past iterations – the city did decide to cancel the fireworks. That was partly because of group of teenage girls got into a fight, but also because a boat was anchored in the St. Joseph River in the fireworks’ fallout zone, and police were starting to have trouble with their radios, the mayor said.

Tags
WVPE News Fusion FestHoward ParkSouth BendJames Mueller
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott