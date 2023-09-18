Multiple people shot in South Bend during Mexican Independence Day celebrations, police investigating

South Bend police are investigating a shooting over the weekend in which five people were shot during festivities celebrating Mexican Independence Day.

On Saturday evening around 10:30 p.m., police responded to an area of several blocks on the west side of the city for reports of gunfire. The calls came from the area between South Olive and South Warren Streets, police logs show and officials say at least a hundred rounds were fired.

Police say four people were shot, though none of them suffered life-threatening injuries. South Bend Police Chief Ruszkowski said there were hundreds of people in the area around the El Tecate restaurant at the time of the shooting.

"It still makes no sense to me," Ruskowski said. "The complete disrespect for one another and human lives. Property; we've had multiple houses shot up, multiple vehicles shot up. In essence, bullets flying through houses and neighborhoods."

Police logs show there was also a man shot at the El Tecate Restaurant on Friday, though that’s listed as an accidental shooting.