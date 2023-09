The South Bend Civic Theatre presents the musical, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, featuring music by Hairspray composer, Marc Shaiman with favorites “Candy Man” and "Pure Imagination”. The story follows Charlie Bucket and fellow golden ticket winners as they tour the factory of eccentric chocolatier, Willy Wonka. Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, October 13th thru the 29th.

