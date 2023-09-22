© 2023 WVPE
Michigan teenager convicted of double murder in South Bend

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published September 22, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT
Mugshot of Rease Pence
St. Joseph County Jail
/
WVPE
Rease Pence, 18.

On Thursday a St. Joseph County jury found a teenager guilty of killing two women who had given him a ride from Niles to South Bend.

After less than two hours of deliberation, jurors on Thursday found 18-year-old Rease Pence guilty of shooting two women in a car at the Laurel Woods Apartments on the north side of the city.

Pence was 17 at the time of the murders in June of last year and court documents say he asked the women for a ride from Niles down to South Bend before he shot them.

Police would later find 28-year-old Jamie Binns and 29-year-old Samantha Lawson dead in a car at the apartment complex. Prosecutors say the women stopped at a house in Niles shortly before they were killed and drove Pence and a friend down to South Bend.

The jury found Pence shot the women in the back of their heads. He will be sentenced in November and faces anywhere from 50 to 150 years in prison.

