Two schools in South Bend receive up to $3.3 million in grants from Indiana Department of Education

Two South Bend area schools are receiving close to $3 million in grant money from the Indiana Department of Education.

The South Bend school system’s Rise Up Academy and the Career Academy Middle School were recently named recipients of School Improvement Grants from the state. Those grants are awarded to schools that serve a high percentage of low-income families and have a demonstrated need for additional resources.

According to the South Bend schools website, Rise Up Academy is an alternative high school for students who are at-risk of not graduating. the Career Academy is a charter school network which operates a middle and high school on the north side of South Bend.

Both schools could receive up to $3.3 million dollars which will be split up into a one-year planning phase, followed by a three-year implementation phase.