YMCA looking to demolish South Bend building, future of property unclear

In the time since theYMCA of Greater Michiana movedout of their large facility on Northside Boulevard, the nonprofit group says the building has become unsafe with break-ins and squatters.

Now, after getting consultations from contractors, YMCA marketing director Morissa Beckman said they’re looking to demolish the building.

“All the experts' opinions have suggested that the best decision for us to move forward is to remove the building and start fresh,” she said. She added someone stole a number of copper pipes leading to the old pool in the building, making the structure less structurally sound.

Beckman the Y is working with the city and partners to make the lot a “hub of community.” But Beckman didn’t say what the property will become, or if the Y is looking to sell the lot. She said the Y is working partners in the community, but didn't say who they are.

"I'm not able to say if we are or are not [looking to sell the property]," Beckman said. "Either way we do want to collaborating with the city and various organizations to determine the future of the Northside property."

A South Bend city spokeswoman said the building department has not issued any permits for demolition or received any written plans for the site as of Thursday.

YMCA programming in South Bend has since moved to the O’Brien Fitness Center. The South Bend Y’s abrupt closure sparked anger from somein the area who noted the Niles branch recently got a multi-million dollar renovation.

Beckham said they're happy to partner with South Bend's Venues, Parks & Arts department in the O'Brien space and said they may look to expand to other locations in South Bend.

