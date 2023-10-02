WVPE Monday Night Special: The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour

Huge Pool and Jon Ragusa of the band Mulebone are cookin' in this episode of the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour.

The New York City Bluesmen lay down two fine original blues numbers (Keep on Movin'/Between a Groove and a Grind) accompanying themselves on a number of instruments--Hugh on the National steel guitar and a cigar box guitar and John on a series of flutes, horns, and a conch shell. Together they cook up their distinct style of Delta blues, featuring Hugh's incredible mastery of blues harp and his growling and grounded vocals, all synchronously matched by John's harmonies and soaring flute licks--sailing, ala Ian Anderson, over the groove.

Additionally, South Bend songwriter, Mark Snell sings a sad love song that aims for the solar plexus. Mark picks politely and sings in a feverishly pitched voice-- grounding the words in the reality of the loss-- "Left you at the South Shore Station--waitin' for a train . . . And I know . . . you ain't never comin' back."

Directly after Mark, there's time for the spirited game of "Shoot the Moon," featuring a variety of questions tied to the biographies of Hugh Pool and Jon Ragusa. They return after the break and lay down two more songs (Ain't No Price to Pay/Lay Your Burden Down) and then help close the show by playing along on the theme song (The River Goes Round) with music producer, John Bahler. All in all, a fun night of swinging blues boogies, and laughs.

Monday night at 7pm, right here on 88.1 WVPE.