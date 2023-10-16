South Shore Line makes progress in double tracking project

Significant progress has been made recently on the $650 million project to repair and double track the South Shore’s train line.

Starting next Wednesday, South Shore trains will run from Michigan City to Dune Park on newly completed track. For the past few years, the South Shore had been bussing passengers between stops during construction.

In a release, South Shore officials called the opening of the new track a “momentous accomplishment.”

Now, passengers will only need bussing from Dune Park to Gary Metro stations until May of next year when the full project is expected to be completed.

The railroad is building a 17-mile second track from Michigan City to Gary, implementing a host of other line improvements and constructing a new station in downtown Michigan City that will be accompanied by $80 million housing, retail and office development.

The South Shore Line is also currently building the West Lake Corridor, an 8.5-mile extension in Northwest Indiana from Hammond to Munster and Dyer, which is expected to be completed in 2025.

Both projects received federal funding last year with double track getting $173 million and the West Lake Corridor getting just under $355 million.

Once finished, officials estimate commute times from Chicago to South Bend will be reduced by around 20 minutes and the South Shore Line will add 14 additional weekday trains.

