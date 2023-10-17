Longtime Dowagiac councilman Bob Schuur dies, city seeks to fill seat

Within the next few weeks, Dowagiac will seek to replace the longest serving council member in the city’s history following the death of Bob Schuur on Oct. 10.

Schuur died last week at 84 years old and is being remembered as a dedicated civil servant. Schuur was first elected to a council member in 1985 and has served the north side of the town since then.

In a release, Dowagiac officials credited Schuur with improving city parks and helping in the reconstruction of downtown streetscapes. In a statement, Dowagiac mayor Donald Lyons said "Bob has always been a key supporter of investments that enhance the quality of life for all Dowagiac residents."

The city is now seeking to fill Schuur’s seat on the council. Any Ward 2 resident can submit an application found on the city’s website by Oct. 30. Then city officials will interview and vote on candidates for the spot.