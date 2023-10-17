South Bend nonprofit offering therapeutic horse riding receives Lilly Endowment grant

Located on the west side of South Bend, Reins of Life has operated for decades helping children and adults with behavioral and social disabilities through horse riding classes.

The nonprofit had reached its capacity in recent years, but thanks to a grant from the Lilly Endowment, Reins of Life has plans to expand its facility.

“We have been experiencing a huge growth since COVID. And for some time we’ve been bursting at the seams with enrollment. We see more and more need that we cannot satisfy," said Dorota Janik, Reins of Life's executive director.

Janik said that with the $650,000 from Lilly and internal fundraising efforts, Rein For Life plans to build a new classroom and sensory area as well as a new arena that will increase the size of available programming. In addition, renovations will include upgrading the parking lot and remodeling other rooms and areas of the barn.

Reins of Life is one of a handful ofSouth Bend-based nonprofits that received Lilly funding. Last month, La Casa announced it received a $1 million grant. Logan Community Resources, the Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County and the CASIE Center also received funding.