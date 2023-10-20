© 2023 WVPE
Notre Dame team trying new ways to get lead test kits into older homes where children live

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 20, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT
For decades now, we’ve known how important it is to get lead-based paint out of homes because of the problems that ingesting its dust causes for kids.

Slow growth and development. Learning and behavior problems. Hearing and speech difficulties.

To be sure, we’ve made progress. But as we approach National Lead Poisoning Prevention Awareness Week next week, experts say there’s still far too much lead paint in homes and too many kids being poisoned.

A major reason is that the process of identifying lead paint and removing it from older homes is too difficult or cumbersome for many people, according to Heidi Beidinger, an expert on the topic at the University of Notre Dame.

“It’s an extra stop for Mom and Dad and it’s not at the top of their priority list,” Beidinger said. “So where we’re seeing our greatest return is when there are people who are professionals, who are already going to people’s homes as part of their job.”

Beidinger is part of a four-member team of Notre Dame researchers that’s developed a free lead-testing kit and experimented with distribution ideas. Doctor’s offices. Libraries. Door-to-door.

But Beidinger says the kits aren’t getting used enough. The St. Joseph County Health Department’s community health workers have started distributing them, and early next year they’ll start going out with home case workers with Beacon Community Impact.

Jeff Parrott
