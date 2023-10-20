© 2023 WVPE
The Sauce with Dawn Burns
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 33: Scherrie Payne, Caleen Sinnette Jennings/Aaron Nichols, Nikki Gauthier/Ashley Magnus.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published October 20, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT
Right: Scherrie Payne Center: Caleen Sinnette Jennings Left: Nikki Gauthier/Ashley Magnus
Photos provided by Scherrie Payne, Caleen Sinnette Jennings, Nikki Gauthier/Ashley Magnus
Right: Scherrie Payne Center: Caleen Sinnette Jennings Left: Nikki Gauthier/Ashley Magnus

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's November installment, Monday November 13th at 7 p.m. eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

CFSJC
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.” Visit cfsjc.org

