This week's WVPE Photo of the Week was taken by Dave Musser, featuring a late summer mix of sun perennials including daisies, roses, rudbeckia, and of course, marigolds (which bees love but other bugs don't care for, which is fine with us!), framed by decorative muhly grasses.

What are you taking photos of? Email your shots to photo@WVPE.com and it could be selected as the next WVPE Photo of the Week.