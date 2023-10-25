© 2023 WVPE
St. Joseph County to auction off contents of historic Portage Manor county home

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT
One of 20 jail cells in the basement of Portage Manor, the St. Joseph County home for the disabled and low-income. County commissioners closed the home July 31. The county is preparing to sell the cell bars, along with the rest of the historic building's contents, at a yet-to-be-scheduled auction.
Provided/Derek Dieter
1 of 3  — Portage Manor auction lead pic.jpeg
One of 20 jail cells in the basement of Portage Manor, the St. Joseph County home for the disabled and low-income. County commissioners closed the home July 31. The county is preparing to sell the cell bars, along with the rest of the historic building's contents, at a yet-to-be-scheduled auction.
Provided/Derek Dieter
This piece of furniture at Portage Manor is one of many items that will soon be auctioned off to the public.
Provided/Derek Dieter
2 of 3  — Portage Manor auction pic 1.jpg
This piece of furniture at Portage Manor is one of many items that will soon be auctioned off to the public.
Provided/Derek Dieter
These kitchen items are among the many things inside the closed Portage Manor home that St. Joseph County plans to soon auction off to the public. County commissioners closed the home July 31.
Provided/Derek Dieter
3 of 3  — Portage Manor auction pic 2.jpeg
These kitchen items are among the many things inside the closed Portage Manor home that St. Joseph County plans to soon auction off to the public. County commissioners closed the historic county home July 31.
Provided/Derek Dieter

It’s been emptied of people for nearly three months. Now it’s time to start clearing out the contents of St. Joseph County’s Portage Manor.

County Commissioner Derek Dieter says there’s a lot of items left from the building’s 116-year history. It started as a sanitarium for the mentally ill, and ended as a home for people with low income and disabilities.

Commissioners this week hired Kaser Auction Service to clear the property of anything people might buy. The items include 20 jail cells, an old cooler, furniture, a large safe, stained glass windows, books, comic books, historical photos, pictures and more, Dieter says.

“It’s so many things that people would like to buy,” Dieter said. “There’s church pews, there’s like a stand-up confessional, just a lot of unique things. I’m not a big auction person per se but there’s just so much stuff that’s been compiled over the years that’s in there.”

The county would like Kaser to have it all categorized and ready to sell by the end of the year, but there’s no hard deadline, Dieter says.

Kaser will conduct a first round of auctions online at a date to be determined. What doesn’t sell there will later be auctioned in person.

WVPE News Portage ManorDerek Dieterauction
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
