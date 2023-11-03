© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials tout drug disposal pouches as way to prevent accidental overdoses

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published November 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT
Officials says drug pouches, like the ones shown here, are safe ways to dispose of unwanted or expired medicaiton.
Photo Courtesy, South Bend Police Department
/
WVPE
Officials says drug pouches, like the ones shown here, are safe ways to dispose of unwanted or expired medicaiton.

One of the most common ways children and teens get access to potentially harmful opioids is through their parents' medicine cabinets.

Thanks to the525 Foundation, there’s a new, safe way to dispose of medications now available for free at the South Bend and St. Joseph County police stations in the form of the Deterra drug disposal pouch.

The pouch uses carbon absorption technology that dissolves pills, liquids and patches.

St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman said the pouches can be the difference in preventing an accidental overdose for a loved one.

“We’re all guilty of this, myself included," he said. "How many times have you opened your medicine cabinet and realize ‘Oh man I was prescribed that for a medical issue a couple of years ago and I still have these pill in my cabinet and I don’t know what to do with them.’”

Redman said county officers will begin to carry the pouches while in the field.

“This is a proactive step to make our community safe so we’re all in and we’ll do whatever we can to get these pouches to the people requesting them," Redman said.
Tags
WVPE News drug overdosesSt. Joseph County PoliceSt.Joseph County Sheriff
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
See stories by Marek Mazurek