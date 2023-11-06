Murder charges filed in weekend Beacon Heights shooting

Officials say the victim of Friday’s fatal shooting at the Beacon Heights Apartments actually identified her attacker and that man now faces murder charges.

In court documents filed Monday, officials charged 22-year-old Juwan Dockery with murder in connection to Bell’s death Friday evening at the Beacon Heights Apartments. Police say Bell and Dockery had been arguing and that Bell began posting a live audio recording of their argument.

Documents say a man called Juwan on the audio recording begins asking where the gun is and then the sound of gunshot can be heard, followed by the man “frantically screaming the victim’s name.”

Other witnesses who spoke to police said Bell and Dockery had been dating, but that Bell was seeking to end the relationship. The charging documents also allege Dockery had been staying in Bell's apartment in Beacon Heights for a number of nights prior to the shooting.

Bell's death on Friday was the second homicide at the apartment complex over the weekend as a man was stabbed to death on Saturday afternoon. Police have not publicly identified the victim in that attack, nor have they said if the two incident are related, though the South Bend Police Department said in a release that the stabbing was "an isolate incident with no ongoing threat to our community."

