Women convicted of manslaughter in Linden Grill shooting

A fatal fight at the Linden Grill in downtown South Bend in 2022 has now led to a conviction as Kimarie Wright was found guilty Friday of voluntary manslaughter.

Wright, 28, and could spend more than 20 years in prison for fatally shooting Kaylynn Davidson on May 17 of 2022.

Wright was at the Linden Grill that day, court documents say, when Davidson came in and hit Wright, sparking a fight between the two. At some point during the scuffle, Wright pulled out a handgun and shot Davidson, while she and others were exiting the restaurant.

Prosecutors at the time said that even though Davidson started the fight, the lack of immediate threat to Wright at the time she pulled the trigger does not support an argument of self-defense.

Wright was charged with both murder and manslaughter, but the jury found her guilty of the lesser charge.

Shortly before Wright shot and killed Davidson, the 32-year-old Davidson had a 5-year-old son fatally and accidentally shot by a 9-year-old relative.

Wright will be sentenced in December.