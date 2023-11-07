Man dead, officer shot in Elkhart SWAT standoff

A man is dead and an officer has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries after an Elkhart police SWAT team standoff Monday night.

At about 10 p.m. the Elkhart County Regional SWAT Team responded to 731 W. Franklin St. in Elkhart to help officers execute a search warrant, police said.

As the SWAT officers approached the house, someone started firing shots at officers from inside. Elkhart Police Officer Cpl. Jonathon Carver, a SWAT team member, was hit by a bullet. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Officers then surrounded the house, at the corner of Franklin and 8th streets. They shot chemical irritant agents inside, and also sent in a robot to “obtain visuals of any threats.”

At about 1 a.m., officers entered and found a man apparently suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police say there was no indication that any officers fired their guns. Police had not yet released the man’s name.

Police said no arrests have been made. They have not disclosed the nature of the case that brought them to the house.