Wellfield Botanic Gardens and their Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights, opening Friday, November 24th, featuring nearly 1-mile of pathways aglow with lights. Holiday music played throughout the Gardens, Fire pits, beverages, and snacks are available. Now with over 1.4 million lights. Keep in mind that Wellfield will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve Day and Christmas Day.

