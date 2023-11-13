Man killed in shootout with police near Coloma, one officer injured

Michigan State Police are investigating an incident near Coloma Michigan where local officers apparently shot and killed a man who fired back at police.

An MSP spokesman said officers with the Coloma Township Police Department and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office were responding to a domestic call on Bundy Road in Hagar Township before 2 p.m.

There was an exchange of gunfire between a 40-year-old man on the scene and three responding officers in which an officer was shot while the man was shot and killed. Police say the officer who was shot expected to be ok.

Michigan State Police is handling the investigation. Police have not released details about the incident as of Monday afternoon.