Two men charged in murder of 12-year-old Josiah Small

Two men are now charged with murder and multiple other felonies in a shooting last month that killed 12-year-old Josiah Smalland injured another teenager.

In a narrative presented Monday by law enforcement officials, 12-year-old Josiah Small was walking around with three friends on Oct. 30 when he was shot at two by men who crossed paths with the boys.

The two men, 21-year-old Nagomba White and 18-year-old Amarion Cutler now face murder charges. White was arrested in Indianapolis last week by U.S. Marshals while police are still searching for Cutler.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter said surveillance footage shows two of the boys had a “brief interaction” with the two men, who then chased the group into an alley where both fired shots at the children striking Josiah and another 14-year-old. Josiah was declared dead in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The 14-year-old was shot, but not killed.

“This is a sad day, I think for everyone in our community," Cotter said. "But it’s important for everybody to understand that law enforcement doesn’t rest when somebody is hurt and especially when a 12-year-old is shot and killed.”

Cotter did not say what the interaction was that led to the shooting. He did lay out multiple charges against White and Cutler, who each are charged with attempted murder, battery and attempted battery as well.

Josiah is the fourth child to be fatally shot in South Bend this year. Each of the other three incidents have led to felony charges.