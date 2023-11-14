Cleveland-Beech roundabout moves step closer to construction

St. Joseph County officials have cleared the final hurdle before they can start building a planned roundabout at Cleveland and Beech roads in Granger.

The county had been unable to reach an agreement with a couple who lives near the intersection on a price for part of their land needed for the project. The county had offered Anthony and Deborah Pienta $35,000. The couple rejected the offer, prompting the county to file a condemnation lawsuit in June.

On Tuesday county commissioners approved an agreement to settle the case out of court for $60,000. As a condition, the contractor will spare a gumwood tree, and will leave dirt from digging a retention pond for the project in the couple’s yard so that they can use it to build a berm to screen the roundabout from their view.

About 80% of the cost will be paid for with federal money.

County Engineer Sky Medors said utility relocation will occur in 2024, roundabout construction will begin in early- to mid-2025, and be completed by October 2025.