Lippert plans $50 million facility near Cleveland Road, seeks tax abatement

One of the largest manufacturers in the area is hoping to build a new facility in northwest St. Joseph County.

Documents submitted to the St. Joseph County Council this week show Lippert is planning a new $50 million warehouse and distribution center to be built by Holladay Properties.

The facility is slated to go near the area of Old Cleveland Road and Didam Boulevard and documents say it could generate around 100 jobs. The project site could comprise 52 acres and the facility is currently proposed to be 900,000 square feet, public documents show.

When reached for comment, representatives from Lippert emphasized Holladay Properties is building the facility and the company has not committed to any jobs, just that they’re seeking a tax abatement.

"The building is a project proposed by Holladay Properties that was submitted to the County as part of a preliminary tax abatement," a prepared statement from Lippert said. "This is simply a proposed project by Holladay; no construction or building permits have even been obtained. Even if construction were to begin today, it would likely take years to complete construction for this type of building."

Public documents say Lippert intends to sign a 10-year lease with Holladay and is asking for a five-year tax abatement on equipment it buys for the site. Holladay is seeking a seven-year abatement.

County council members will likely vote on the abatements at some point in December.

Lippert is based in Elkhart and has two other facilities in St. Joseph County, one on South Byrkit Street in Mishawaka and one on West Sample Street in South Bend, that employ 576 people combined, per public records.