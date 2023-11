This week's WVPE Photo of the Week was taken by Bill Powers of La Porte. While we're a sucker for anything fuzzy-bee here at WVPE, these flowers are most commonly seen... not in the wild! Nope! TV retailers love these colorful flora to show off their vibrant displays.

What are you taking photos of? Send yours to photo@wvpe.com and yours could be selected for next week's WVPE Photo of the Week.