Goshen completes $7.3 million construction on Wilden Avenue

A project that’s been in the works since 2014, Goshen officials Friday announced the reopening of Wilden Avenue.

The $7.3 million project saw improvements to Wilden on both sides of Main Street including upgrades to the roadway, sidewalks and storm drains. Goshen’s Director of Public Works Dustin Sailor said trucks using the corridor often went over curbs and into yards with the old street’s tight turn radius.

“We're excited to not only have new infrastructure underneath but new infrastructure up above to support the community," Sailor said. He added the area had some of the worst-rated sidewalks in the city which increased the city's priority on the project.

Much of Wilden Avenue’s infrastructure dates back to before 1930. Some local residents expressed disappointment at trees being taken out along the street, though new ones were planted as part of the project.

Of the $7.3 million that went into construction, Sailor said 80% came from federal grants and 20% was put up by the city. Rieth-Riley performed the work on the roadway after initial bids for the project proved to be too high and the city reopened the bidding.

