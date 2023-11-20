© 2023 WVPE
The Sauce with Dawn Burns
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 34: South Bend Symphony’s Justus Zimmerman, R & B vocalist and producer Jon Jon, St Joseph County Library’s Jennifer Strombeck and Chad Rajski.

Published November 20, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST
Top: Justus Zimmerman Bottom Left: Jon Jon Bottom Right: Jennifer Strombeck and Chad Rajski
Photos provided Justus Zimmerman, Jon Jon, Jennifer Strombeck and Chad Rajski.
‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's December installment, Monday December 11th at 7 p.m. eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”

