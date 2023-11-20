‘The Sauce’ EP 34: South Bend Symphony’s Justus Zimmerman, R & B vocalist and producer Jon Jon, St Joseph County Library’s Jennifer Strombeck and Chad Rajski.

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's December installment, Monday December 11th at 7 p.m. eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”

