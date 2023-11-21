Kohl's again fighting its property tax bill from St. Joe County

Just like homeowners, big box retailers can appeal their property tax assessments if they think they’re unfair, and St. Joseph County’s Kohl’s stores are doing it again.

The county is gearing up for another legal fight with the retailer.

County Assessor Mike Castellon has hired an attorney and is seeking county commissioner approval to hire an appraiser to defend the county’s assessments of Kohl’s South Bend and Mishawaka stores.

Kohl’s, like other big chain retailers, over the past decade has argued that its assessments should be based on comparisons with the business value of nearby vacant retail space, which has grown with competition from online retailers.

In 2016 the company appealed its assessments for each year dating back to 2008. It and many other big box stores ultimately reached a settlement with the county after receiving a favorable ruling from the Indiana Tax Court.

Now Kohl’s is appealing its assessments from 2017 through last year to the Indiana Board of Tax Review.

Castellon says Kohl’s wants the 2017 assessment to apply to all of the years since then, but that’s not accurate. He says the Indiana General Assembly has since enacted a law that makes it harder for stores to claim they should be valued like vacant space in nearby stores.

“I think it’s in the best interest of the taxpayers to make sure we get this one right,” Castellon said.

Commissioners were set to consider Castellon’s request to hire the appraiser at their meeting tonight.