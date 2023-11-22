Fleming stepping down from office to address medical condition

St. Joseph County Commissioner Deb Fleming is resigning from office.

Fleming made the announcement Tuesday night through a written statement read by Commissioner President Carl Baxmeyer at their meeting.

"Dr. Fleming has informed the board of her intention to retire effective Jan. 31, 2024 after several years of exemplary service," Baxmeyer read. "In years past Dr. Fleming has been an integral part of our community, offering her expertise and tireless dedication for the betterment of St. Joseph County."

By the time Baxmeyer made the announcement toward the end of the commissioners meeting, Fleming was gone. She had left early, saying she had to get to a Mishawaka Tri Kappa meeting.

Baxmeyer said Fleming is suffering from a health problem that he didn’t identify.

"We know that Dr. Fleming and her family are taking steps to help her as she deals with a difficult medical issue, and we support her in seeking the care and treatment she may need."

Fleming’s term runs through the end of next year. Republican precinct committee leaders will now caucus to elect someone to finish out her term.

The 3rd District covers Mishawaka and the eastern, southeastern and southern parts of the county.

Follow WVPE throughout the day for more on this developing story.