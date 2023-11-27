© 2023 WVPE
Join host Karl Smith for J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday December 2 2023 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week keyboardist Cal Harris Jr. and pianist Lisa Addeo.

Published November 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound.
