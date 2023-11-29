St. Joe County auctioning off Portage Manor's varied contents

Planning to start a new restaurant? Maybe you’re in the market for an old jail cell, or perhaps you need to stock up on janitorial supplies.

St. Joseph County commissioners Tuesday began the process of emptying the former Portage Manor county home, after they closed it July 31.

Their auctioneer, Kaser Auction, is breaking the sale down into four parts. They started accepting bids online for the first part, the kitchen equipment, at 4 p.m. and that will continue through December 10.

On December 7 Kaser will host an in-person preview of all the items, open only to registered bidders.

The commercial kitchen equipment includes a griddle top stove, fryers, prep tables, a heavy duty mixer, freezers, refrigerators, ice machines, a fire suppression range hood, triple-, double- and single-well sinks, a commercial dishwasher, along with tables, chairs, pans, plates and bowls.

Commissioner Derek Dieter wants proceeds from the sale to help start a Challenger Little League for people with disabilities at nearby Chet Waggoner Little League, and to build trails in the woods for bicycling and hiking.

For more details on the auction, and to register to bid,see here.