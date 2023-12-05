© 2023 WVPE
Downtown church welcomes Notre Dame as its new neighbor

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published December 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
South Bend City Church has hung this banner on its new home, the former South Bend Tribune press building.

One group that’s especially curious about what Notre Dame will do with the former South Bend Tribune Building is South Bend City Church, which earlier this year bought the paper’s former press building.

Coincidentally, the church is now housed in the same former Studebaker plant building that the Tribune calls home. But in June it bought the attached former Tribune press building and is renovating it for its new home.

South Bend City Church Lead Pastor Jason Miller says they hope to have their first Sunday service there in late March or early April.

The press building is connected to the Tribune building by an enclosed walkway. Miller says he’s excited not only to have Notre Dame as its close neighbor and to see what they come up with, but also to see the university taking such an interest in the downtown’s revitalization.

"That coalition really matters," Miller said. "With faith communities, and nonprofits, and city leaders, and businesses, and the university, all keeping an eye on not just having a downtown with more investment, but also a downtown that looks out for everybody's needs and makes sure it's a good place for everyone."

"Notre Dame, in our conversations with them, we've heard that heart from them too."
