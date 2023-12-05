Mishler remains victorious in Elkhart council recount

Election night results for Elkhart’s 1st District race showed a razor-thin margin between Democrat Aaron Mishler and Republican Nicole Reed.

Mishler won by just six votes, causing Republican Party leaders to file for a recount. After the re-tally was completed Monday, Mishler emerged with a seven-vote margin, winning 491-484.

Mishler was the incumbent in the race, but was caucused into his seat and now has officially won his first election to the council.

“Our opponent in the race, she fought a good fight and she ran hard," Mishler said. "Our victory showed how hard she worked but also how shared our volunteers and staff worked to get us across the finish line.”

Mishler’s victory was part of a big night for Democrats, who picked up three seats in November’s municipal elections and will soon hold an 8-1 majority on the council.

The recount was performed by a group of three, including one Republican member and one Democratic member and overseen by the Elkhart County Clerk.

“Everything was handled very well; professionally," Mishler said. "And it just reaffirms my confidence in our electoral system.”

Elkhart County Republican Party Chair Dan Holtz previously told WVPE he requested the recount simply "to be sure" of the count and that he wasn't aware of any electoral inconsistencies.