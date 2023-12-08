© 2023 WVPE
One Small Step Conversations
Created by StoryCorps, One Small Step is an effort to remind the country of the humanity in all of us, even those with whom we disagree. The initiative brings strangers with different political beliefs together for a conversation—not to debate politics—but to get to know each other as people.

One Small Step: South Bend Duo: Conservative Business Owner and Liberal Pastor Bridge Divides, Advocate Unity.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 8, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST
Left: David Right: Steve
wvpe photo
Steve a conservative small business owner and David a socially liberal pastor, both from South Bend IN, sit down at the St Joseph Public Library. They discuss their backgrounds, faith and hopes that Americans an come together as a part of 88.1 WVPE and StoryCorps’ One Small Step.
