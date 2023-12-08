© 2023 WVPE
St. Joe County library board appointment gets political

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published December 8, 2023 at 7:26 PM EST

Library board appointments don’t typically draw a lot of attention, but that seems to have changed recently in St. Joe County.

The county’s Democratic Party is urging members to contact their county commissioner – all three are Republicans -- and lobby for the re-appointment of St. Joseph County Public Library board member Alan Feldbaum. His term expires this month.

Library staff this week also sent a letter to supporters asking them to contact commissioners.

The letter states, “Mr. Feldbaum has decades worth of experience in government finance and bonding and provided important insights during the finance planning and construction of the Main Library. He served as president for a term and is a very engaged, effective, and well connected board member.”

In recent months, some people have protested the availability of sexually graphic books in the library’s youth sections. But the library board has opted to let parents and guardians decide whether library materials are inappropriate for kids.

Late Friday commissioners issued a press release inviting anyone interested in serving on the board to send them their resume and a cover letter.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott