St. Joe County library board appointment gets political

Library board appointments don’t typically draw a lot of attention, but that seems to have changed recently in St. Joe County.

The county’s Democratic Party is urging members to contact their county commissioner – all three are Republicans -- and lobby for the re-appointment of St. Joseph County Public Library board member Alan Feldbaum. His term expires this month.

Library staff this week also sent a letter to supporters asking them to contact commissioners.

The letter states, “Mr. Feldbaum has decades worth of experience in government finance and bonding and provided important insights during the finance planning and construction of the Main Library. He served as president for a term and is a very engaged, effective, and well connected board member.”

In recent months, some people have protested the availability of sexually graphic books in the library’s youth sections. But the library board has opted to let parents and guardians decide whether library materials are inappropriate for kids.

Late Friday commissioners issued a press release inviting anyone interested in serving on the board to send them their resume and a cover letter.

