South Bend woman charged with killing adult daughter

A South Bend woman is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting her daughter on Sunday night. 68 year old Shirley Lee has been charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter after police say she shot and killed her 52 year old daughter Zawondra Lee. It happened in the 39-hundred block of Ardmore Trail after a 911 caller said that his mother had shot his sister. As she was being interviewed by authorities, Shirley reportedly told police, “I did that to my child.” Documents say Lee stated she was in an argument with her daughter when she got her handgun and shot her. Lee is currently being held without bond in the St. Joseph County Jail.