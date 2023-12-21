Beacon requiring masks, limiting visitors as flu, COVID spread

Beacon Health System is bringing back its mask rule for hospital visitors and limiting the number of visitors, but it’s not just COVID driving the changes.

The health system, which operates Memorial Hospital in South Bend and Elkhart General Hospital, announced Thursday that caregivers and visitors must wear masks in patient care areas. That’s partly because COVID is on the rise, but the health system also says it’s seen a 200-percent increase in patients with the flu over the past week.

Patients are now being limited to two visitors at a time.

Masks remain optional at Beacon Medical Group locations, outpatient care offices and clinics, business offices and fitness centers, but masks should be worn if requested by a patient or staff member.

Dr. Michelle Bache, vice president of medical affairs at Elkhart General, says it’s not too late to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID. And she urged people to be careful at holiday gatherings.

"We all know that everybody wants to gather around this special time of year," Bache says. "Just please make sure that you are free from cold symptoms, cough, fever. If you are sick you should stay home and do whatever you can to prevent the spread of illness."

A Saint Joseph Health System spokesman said they plan no changes at this time.

