Mishawaka man found alive in overturned pickup in creek

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Tony Krabill
Published December 27, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST
Indiana State Police

Police say two fishermen found a Mishawaka man trapped in an overturned pickup in a creek Tuesday near Interstate 94 in Porter County.

 

Indiana State Police say the fishermen at first thought the occupant was dead, but he turned his head and spoke to them when one of them touched him. The fishermen called 9-1-1 and rescuers from the Burns Harbor Fire Dept. successfully pulled 27-year-old Matthew Reum from the vehicle.

 

It was determined that Reum had crashed his truck while traveling on I-94 almost a week earlier, around Dec. 20. He was pinned in his vehicle and unable to call for help. Reum said he survived by drinking rain water for hydration. He was flown to a hospital in South Bend for treatment for what authorities have described as severe, life-threatening injuries.

 

Police say the crash is a reminder of the importance of always letting someone know if you are traveling, the route you’re taking, and always having emergency items in your vehicle.
Tony Krabill
Tony has become WVPE's program director, after working as operations manager since 2014. He also produces Michiana Chronicles and works on other special programming and digital projects. He joined the station as All Things Considered host in 1997, hosted Morning Edition in 2000 and 2001, then returned to the ATC host chair from 2007 to 2016. One of his Morning Edition newscasts earned WVPE a Best Radio Newscast Award from the Associated Press in 2002. An Iowa native, Tony got his start in radio as a student at Eastern Mennonite University (EMU), Harrisonburg, Va., and managed the radio station there for three years after graduating. He also worked in commercial and Christian radio prior to his time at WVPE. Tony lives in Goshen.
