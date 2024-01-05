St. Joe County pays Juday Creek Golf Course to settle groundwater contamination claims

St. Joseph County is paying the Juday Creek Golf Course, which is owned by Indiana State Senator Linda Rogers, to settle a water contamination complaint.

The golf course has told the county that road salt it had stored for years outside the nearby County Highway Department garage, on Cleveland Road, has contaminated the area’s groundwater. That, in turn, has caused chloride damage at the golf course clubhouse.

The county will pay the course $6,500 for the damage and will install a reverse osmosis water filtration system in the building. The county also has agreed to pay up to $19,500 to replace any eq+uipment or appliances that have been damaged by chloride in the future.

Rogers isn’t the first to make such a claim. The county for years has been paying to provide bottled water and reverse osmosis to Juday Creek Estates residents.

The past contamination played a major role in opposition the county faced when it proposed building a new garage at Anderson and Beech roads in Granger. The county ultimately withdrew the plan and has yet to announce a new potential garage site.

County commissioners will consider approving the settlement at their meeting Tuesday.