Threat against Goshen schools deemed not credible, juvenile suspect in custody

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published January 10, 2024 at 1:29 PM EST
Goshen High School
Courtesy of Goshen Community Schools
/
WVPE
Goshen High School

Goshen schools were on heightened alert Wednesday after a juvenile made a threat on social media, though Goshen police Wednesday morning announced a juvenile has been arrested and deemed they didn't have the capacity to carry out the threat.

Goshen schools superintendent Jim DuBois sent a letter to parents late Tuesday night, warning of a threat circulating on Instagram targeting middle and high school students.

The letter said classes would go on as normal, but students who wished to stay home would not be counted as absent as the school worked with police to investigate the threat.

Before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, Goshen police announced they found the source of the threat — a minor — and arrested them. In a press release, police said it was “determined that the juvenile had no available means of carrying out such threats.”

In a followup message to families, DuBois said the minor who was arrested lives in Elkhart. They will be processed in juvenile court.
