St. Joe County election races coming into focus as candidates start filing

The May primary and November general election ballots for St. Joe County and state offices are starting to come into focus. People interested in running could start filing their candidacies this week.

The filing period for the May primary and November general elections this year opened on Wednesday, and it runs through the end of the month.

As of late Friday, there were two primary races and one general election race in the county.

For the county council District D seat that Democrat Rafael Morton is leaving to seek a county commissioner seat, two Democrats who’ve never held elected office will square off. Jason Piontek, an electrician, will face Jenn Shabazz, an educator.

In the Republican primary for county commissioner District 3, where Deb Fleming is resigning to seek treatment for a medical condition, retired Mishawaka police officer and convenience store owner Tony Hazen will run against North Liberty business owner Tom McCormick.

And in the November general election, Republican Michael Rose will face Democrat Mary Beth Wisniewski for county treasurer. Democratic Treasurer Tim Swager plans to challenge State Senator David Niezgodski in the primary for his senate seat.

Rose has never held elected office. Wisniewski is currently the county recorder. Democrat Sharon Banicki has filed her candidacy for recorder.