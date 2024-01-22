Elkhart Sheriff's vehicle was involved in a head on collision early Sunday.

Officials with the Indiana State Police say they have been asked to investigate an collision early Sunday morning where an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was struck head on. A preliminary investigation shows Elkhart County Patrolman Richard Jasinski was traveling southbound on SR 15 near CR 146 in his marked patrol vehicle when a northbound vehicle crossed the center line and struck Jasinski head on. Jasinki was taken to Goshen Hospital where he was treated and released. The driver of the other car was admitted to Elkhart General Hospital with injuries that were serious but not believed to be life-threatening. Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.