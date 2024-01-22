© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elkhart Sheriff's vehicle was involved in a head on collision early Sunday.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published January 22, 2024 at 8:37 AM EST
Elkhart County Sheriff's Department vehicle following 1/21/24 collision
Photo Provided by The Indiana State Police
Elkhart County Sheriff's Department vehicle following 1/21/24 collision

Officials with the Indiana State Police say they have been asked to investigate an collision early Sunday morning where an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was struck head on. A preliminary investigation shows Elkhart County Patrolman Richard Jasinski was traveling southbound on SR 15 near CR 146 in his marked patrol vehicle when a northbound vehicle crossed the center line and struck Jasinski head on. Jasinki was taken to Goshen Hospital where he was treated and released. The driver of the other car was admitted to Elkhart General Hospital with injuries that were serious but not believed to be life-threatening. Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Tags
WVPE News Elkhart County Sheriff's Department
Kent Fulmer
Kent Fulmer joined WVPE in August of 2020 to take on one of the station's most high profile roles as the local host of Morning Edition. Kent comes to WVPE with more than 20 years experience in radio in the Michiana area. During his career, Kent has had a variety of roles including DJ, reporter and newscaster, as well as several behind-the-scenes positions. Kent and his wife, Donna, are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary in 2020 and have lived in Elkhart County for almost 20 years. They have two adult daughters, Sarah and Rebecca. When not working, Kent is active as a musician, playing trumpet and flugelhorn. He has performed with a number of area bands. Currently he performs with the Phat Tuesday Dixieland Band and Jazz Assemblage, as well as his church's praise band. As a member of Jazz Assemblage, Kent has appeared at the Elkhart Jazz Festival several times. He also volunteers with Bugles Across America.
See stories by Kent Fulmer