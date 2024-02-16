Teenager hit and killed by train in South Bend

Officials say a teenager is dead after they were hit by a train this morning in South Bend.

Personnel with the Norfolk Southern Railroad called in that a train hit a person around 8:45 a.m. on Friday. The collision reportedly took place just south of Lincolnway East where the train tracks intersect with Robinson Street.

A spokeswoman for the South Bend Police Department said the person killed in the crash was a teenage student, though as of Friday afternoon, officials have not identified the individual. Police say Norfolk Southern is in charge of the investigation.