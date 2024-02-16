© 2024 WVPE
The Sauce with Dawn Burns
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 37: Featuring Ole Harv of the Blues Review, Silk of NightWind, Aaron Nichols of the South Bend Civic Theatre

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published February 16, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST
Left: Ole Harv Center: Silk Right: Aaron Nichols

Returning for its March installment, 'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns will air on Monday,March 11th at 7 p.m. Eastern. This episode features Ole Harv of the Blues Review, Silk of NightWind, Aaron Nichols of the South Bend Civic Theatre.

Tune in to this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that highlights the arts, music, and culture, celebrating the dynamic blend of local, regional, and national talent.

CFSJC
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.” Visit cfscj.org
