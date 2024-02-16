‘The Sauce’ EP 37: Featuring Ole Harv of the Blues Review, Silk of NightWind, Aaron Nichols of the South Bend Civic Theatre

Returning for its March installment, 'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns will air on Monday,March 11th at 7 p.m. Eastern. This episode features Ole Harv of the Blues Review, Silk of NightWind, Aaron Nichols of the South Bend Civic Theatre.

Tune in to this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that highlights the arts, music, and culture, celebrating the dynamic blend of local, regional, and national talent.