A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)
‘The Sauce’ EP 37: Featuring Ole Harv of the Blues Review, Silk of NightWind, Aaron Nichols of the South Bend Civic Theatre
Returning for its March installment, 'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns will air on Monday,March 11th at 7 p.m. Eastern. This episode features Ole Harv of the Blues Review, Silk of NightWind, Aaron Nichols of the South Bend Civic Theatre.
