Niles Community Schools Superintendent Will Not Renew His Contract.

Niles Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Daniel Applegate, has announced that he will not seek to renew his contract with the schools. In a public letter on the district’s website, yesterday (Monday), Applegate said that he believes that this is the “right time for someone else to take the helm and lead the Viking Family.” According to the letter, Applegate notified the board of his intention in December, and they have asked him to stay on until January 2025 while they search for a replacement.