© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Niles Community Schools Superintendent Will Not Renew His Contract.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published February 20, 2024 at 8:11 AM EST
Niles Community Schools

Niles Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Daniel Applegate, has announced that he will not seek to renew his contract with the schools. In a public letter on the district’s website, yesterday (Monday), Applegate said that he believes that this is the “right time for someone else to take the helm and lead the Viking Family.” According to the letter, Applegate notified the board of his intention in December, and they have asked him to stay on until January 2025 while they search for a replacement.
Tags
WVPE News niles community schoolsSchool superintendent