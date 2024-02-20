Officials make arrest in South Bend murder case after months of uncooperative witnesses

A murder case in South Bend that was unsolved for over a year has now resulted in criminal charges.

Police and prosecutors now believe that 18-year-old Marquis Duncan shot and killed 30-year-old Domenik Briggs during a gathering of multiple people at Briggs’ home on Oct. 6, of 2022.

Police have said in interviews that they’ve had leads for a while about who was at the house in the 700 block of West Indiana Avenue the day of the shooting, but that witnesses have been uncooperative with investigators.

That’s changed since the start of this year and Duncan was charged with Brigg’s murder in January and arrested last week. Court documents say Briggs was in an argument with another man at the house when Duncan allegedly shot him in the back of the head. The man Briggs was arguing with allegedly had agreed to trade one of his guns to Duncan in the weeks before the fatal shooting.

If convicted Duncan faces more than 50 years in prison.