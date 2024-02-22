© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

John Glenn football coach resigns amid battery charges

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published February 22, 2024 at 3:35 PM EST
Wikipedia

Less than two weeks after he was charged with battery for smacking a female student on her butt, longtime Michiana high school football coach John Barron has resigned from John Glenn High School.

District superintendent Christopher Winchell confirmed to WVPE on Thursday that Barron has resigned as both a teacher and football coach. Barron had been on administrative leave.

WVPE was unable to reach Barron for comment Thursday.

The misdemeanor battery charge stems from incidents in late 2023 when a girl told police that Barron “slapped her butt quickly and didn’t say anything after” while she and a friend were setting up for a football banquet.

Court documents also detail another incident where security camera footage shows the same girl rubbing her backside after walking past Barron, as if she had been spanked, though the position of the camera does not show what happened.

A hearing in Barron’s case is set for late March. Barron was hired by John Glenn in early 2022. Before that he taught at Plymouth High School for 17 years.
Tags
WVPE News John Glenn School DistrictJohn Glennbatteryteachers
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
See stories by Marek Mazurek