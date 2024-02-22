John Glenn football coach resigns amid battery charges

Less than two weeks after he was charged with battery for smacking a female student on her butt, longtime Michiana high school football coach John Barron has resigned from John Glenn High School.

District superintendent Christopher Winchell confirmed to WVPE on Thursday that Barron has resigned as both a teacher and football coach. Barron had been on administrative leave.

WVPE was unable to reach Barron for comment Thursday.

The misdemeanor battery charge stems from incidents in late 2023 when a girl told police that Barron “slapped her butt quickly and didn’t say anything after” while she and a friend were setting up for a football banquet.

Court documents also detail another incident where security camera footage shows the same girl rubbing her backside after walking past Barron, as if she had been spanked, though the position of the camera does not show what happened.

A hearing in Barron’s case is set for late March. Barron was hired by John Glenn in early 2022. Before that he taught at Plymouth High School for 17 years.