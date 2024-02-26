© 2024 WVPE
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Join host Karl Smith for J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday February 24 2024 at 7 p.m. This week, my 'Throwback Saturday Edition:' features tunes from my mainstream jazz playlist.

Published February 26, 2024 at 9:07 AM EST
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound.
