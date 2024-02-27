St. Joseph High School announces new mascot: The Huskies

After nearly a year of consultations and surveys St. Joseph High School finally has its new mascot after ditching its old “Indians” moniker.

In a video on Tuesday, the school announced its new direction — the Huskies.

The name change comes after St. Joseph school met with leaders of the local Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians who told the school they opposed the continued use of the Indians nickname.

St. Joseph then formed a 13-member committee made up of alumni, staff and current students to figure out a new identity for the school. Earlier this month the committee announced three finalists: the Rams, the Buffalo and the Huskies. Ultimately, the Huskies won out.

A number of professional sports teams as well as local high school have made named changes away from Native American imagery in the past few years. Washington’s football team has changed its nickname from “Redskins” to Commanders, and Cleveland’s baseball team, formerly the Indians, is now the Guardians.

Goshen High School has changed from the Redskins to the RedHawks and the Pokagon Band has clashed with school officials in Dowagiac over the school district's use of the "Chieftains" as a mascot.

The Pokagon band has also committed $100,000 to the St. Joseph High School to help pay for rebranding.