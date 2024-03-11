© 2024 WVPE
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Join host Karl Smith for J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday March 16 2024 at 7 p.m. This week composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Ben Tankard.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published March 11, 2024 at 9:08 AM EDT
Composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Ben Tankard
Ben Tankard 'Absolutely' cover art
Composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Ben Tankard

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound.
